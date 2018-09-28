FSAI issues recall of Irish spinach products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall of a range of fresh, unwashed spinach products.

The recall was issued today (Friday, September 27) following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of spinach leaves.

This species of bacteria can cause an infection known as Listeriosis in humans.

Products on the shelves in Lidl, Aldi, Dunnes Stores, Tesco and SuperValu stores have been affected.

The concerns relate only to spinach products with the Julienne codes of 260 or 261 on their packaging.

The brand names affected by the recall include: Oaklands; Dunnes Stores; McCormack; and Egan’s.

Advertisement

Retailers are advising customers who purchased these products to dispose of the packs. Some spinach products distributed to caterers have also been implicated in the recall, the FSAI added.

Batches of Avonmore soup recalled

Earlier this month, Glanbia decided to recall – as a precautionary measure – two production dates of its Avonmore fresh soup range, the authority explained.

The implicated soups were being recalled due to the possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic.