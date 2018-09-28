6 new Nuffield Ireland scholars announced for 2019

A total of six new scholars have been announced by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust Ireland for 2019.

The deadline for applications closed at the end of July, with 30 applications being received in total.

The chairman of Nuffield Ireland, Geoff Dooley, noted that applications were of a very high standard this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Dooley said: “I look forward working with our new scholars as they engage in the Nuffield leadership development programme, work on their study topic and produce their report.”

Awarded by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust Ireland, a Nuffield farming scholarship is a travel and study bursary.

Alison Holmes – Camross, Co. Laois;

Ailish Moriarty – Annascaul, Co. Kerry;

Pat O’Meara – Nenagh, Co. Tipperary;

Karina Pierce – Roundwood, Co. Wicklow;

Ciara O’Halloran – Burrin, Co. Clare;

Robbie Byrne – Ardee, Co. Louth. The new scholars for 2019 include:

The new scholars will be officially introduced at the Nuffield Ireland Annual Conference in the Castleknock Hotel, Co. Dublin, on Friday, November 16, 2018. At the conference, the new scholars also give an outline of their respective study topics.

The scholars will receive a travel bursary of €14,000, Dooley explained.

Continuing, he said: “I am delighted to welcome these new scholars to Nuffield Ireland, and look forward to seeing them develop their full potential – and play an important role for Irish agriculture, their local community and for Nuffield in the years ahead.

This brings to 94 the total number of scholars who have been awarded Irish Nuffield scholarships since 1996.

During the Nuffield Ireland Annual Conference in November, scholars from 2017 will present their individual reports.