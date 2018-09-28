New Krone and Amazone dealer in the south-east

Paul Scrivener, managing director, Farmhand; Barth Landy, sales manager, CF; Walter Furlong, managing director, CF; and Stephen Scrivener, marketing director, Farmhand

Farmhand, the sole distributor for Krone, Amazone and Quicke, has appointed Cooney Furlong Machinery Company (of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford) as its new main dealer in the south-east of the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Scrivener (managing director of Farmhand) said: “We are proud to partner with Cooney Furlong. They have been doing a great job for Vaderstad and Case IH during recent years.

We believe that they will be a key long-term dealer for us.

Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong reportedly have, between them, over 70 years’ experience in the agricultural sector. Walter Furlong explained: “Like us, Farmhand has a wealth of experience in the trade and is customer-focused.

“We are looking forward to supplying and backing up the full range of Farmhand products in the south-east,” he said.

New premises

Cooney Furlong Machinery Company is hosting an official opening of its new, purpose-built premises in Enniscorthy on November 22 (from 12:00pm onwards).

In related news, Krone – one of Farmhand’s principal franchises – recently hit the headlines with the launch of a new forage harvester – the BiG X 1180.

This machine churns out no less than 1,156hp (raising the stakes, once more, in the forager power league).

The BiG X 1180 is also home to a “completely new” kernel processor (corn cracker). This new unit is known as the OptiMaxx; it has a diameter of 305mm.

Interestingly, Farmhand exhibited a less powerful, but still sizeable, BiG X (pictured below) at the recent National Ploughing Championships in Co. Offaly.

Farmhand caught show-goers’ imaginations with its daring display, whereby the forage harvester (along with an Amazone Pantera sprayer) were hoisted up onto a purpose-built structure.

