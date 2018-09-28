New Krone and Amazone dealer in the south-east

Farmhand, the sole distributor for Krone, Amazone and Quicke, has appointed Cooney Furlong Machinery Company (of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford) as its new main dealer in the south-east of the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Scrivener (managing director of Farmhand) said: “We are proud to partner with Cooney Furlong. They have been doing a great job for Vaderstad and Case IH during recent years.

We believe that they will be a key long-term dealer for us.

Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong reportedly have, between them, over 70 years’ experience in the agricultural sector. Walter Furlong explained: “Like us, Farmhand has a wealth of experience in the trade and is customer-focused.

“We are looking forward to supplying and backing up the full range of Farmhand products in the south-east,” he said.

New premises

Cooney Furlong Machinery Company is hosting an official opening of its new, purpose-built premises in Enniscorthy on November 22 (from 12:00pm onwards).

In related news, Krone – one of Farmhand’s principal franchises – recently hit the headlines with the launch of a new forage harvester – the BiG X 1180.

This machine churns out no less than 1,156hp (raising the stakes, once more, in the forager power league).

The BiG X 1180 is also home to a “completely new” kernel processor (corn cracker). This new unit is known as the OptiMaxx; it has a diameter of 305mm.

Interestingly, Farmhand exhibited a less powerful, but still sizeable, BiG X (pictured below) at the recent National Ploughing Championships in Co. Offaly.