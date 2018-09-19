‘Ploughing 2018’: The crane is back; the forager’s going up again…

We reported earlier how one of the most eye-catching machinery exhibits at this year’s National Ploughing Championships (close to Tullamore, Co. Offaly) was impacted by Storm Ali.

Well-known (Dublin-based) farm machinery distributor Farmhand had caught show-goers’ imaginations with its daring display, whereby an imposing self-propelled forage harvester and a self-propelled sprayer were hoisted up onto a large, purpose-built structure.

The two machines (a Krone BiG X and an Amazone Pantera) towered over the surrounding exhibits.

Alas, amidst the threat of high winds and potentially dangerous gusts, a crane was brought back to Farmhand’s stand last night to lower the machines down to the ground (to err on the side of caution).

Return to ‘great heights’

However, with the weather returning to more normal conditions this evening, both machines were hoisted back onto their lofty perch once more. The machines have again assumed a commanding position – aloft the sprawling exhibition area.

Commenting on the decision to lower the machines to ground-level last night, a Farmhand statement read as follows: “We took the decision to do this last night.

Although our structure is rated for winds in excess of what was expected, we decided to err on the side of caution and take them down.

“However, the show must go on and, with the help of our friends in Crane Hire Ltd, we intend to lift both machines up before Thursday so everybody can enjoy them.

“[We] look forward to seeing everybody tomorrow!”

Run-up to the event

AgriLand was on-site in the run-up to the National Ploughing Championships, to photograph and report on the tractor and machinery highlights.