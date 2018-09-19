We’ll keep on ploughing…field competitions go on despite Storm Ali

Some of the biggest structures on-site have been destroyed and tens of thousands turned away at the gates but the ploughmen of Ireland proved they were made of more as they came out in force to compete today at Tullamore.

Exhibitors across all sections continued to compete despite the high winds and lashings of rain.

Classes scheduled included the first day of the senior conventional and senior reversible competitions, vintage two-furrow, farmerette, and senior horse.

The show had expected to welcome 100,000 visitors but now finds itself in virtual lockdown as volunteers and officials work hard to rectify the damage in time for tomorrow.

Also going ahead, albeit at a later time, was AgriLand’s live broadcast show.

In today’s ‘Ploughing’ coverage, presenter Claire McCormack speaks to Peadar Glennon from the Irish Simmental Cattle Society; Pat McCormack from the ICMSA (Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association); John Frisby from CTS Security and John Cahalan from FBD.

Today’s show will also feature progress from the clean-up operation and the latest information regarding the rest of the show.

Latest on ‘Ploughing 18’

Day three of the National Ploughing Championships will “definitely go ahead”, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has confirmed.

Business will resume “as usual” following on from today’s cancellation (due to adverse weather conditions), as Storm Ali struck the country with force.