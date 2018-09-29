Roscommon sheep farmer shows ‘the field’ is child’s play

A Co. Roscommon sheep farmer has shown that ‘the field’ is child’s play, having been inspired by a request from his then three-year-old son to recreate the fields on the family farm in a toy model.

Padraic Cuddy, who farms 30ac in Castlecoote, has a background in engineering contracting. Having identified a gap in the Irish market in 2009 for quality synthetic grasses for the residential, commercial and education sectors, he set about reskilling.

After spending a year in Portugal researching and developing a range of grasses to suit the Irish landscape, he launched Class Grass Ireland in 2010.

The idea of moving into the toy sector came about in 2015 when his son Tommy asked him to recreate one of the fields on the family farm.

Handcrafting

Padraic duly obliged by handcrafting a model toy field in his workshop at his home, using timber that had been lying around for the base and frame. “I wanted to craft a toy that would withstand the wear and tear of a three year-old at play, that Tommy could use both indoors and outdoors,” he said.

Once the frame was constructed, he added coloured synthetic grasses of different texture and length to mimic that of a real grass meadow and hedgerow, allowing Tommy to keep his toy animals in one place.

The finishing touch was the handcrafted traditional wooden farm gate with hinge, allowing Tommy to move his toy animals from one pasture to the next and provide access for all his farm machinery at hay making and silage time.

‘The field’, as it was dubbed, proved very popular with Tommy’s friends. Soon Padraic was handcrafting toy fields for Tommy’s friends and relatives.

Imaginative Fun

“Having seen the joy and hours of imaginative fun Tommy and his friends had in recreating their very own farm scenes, I was encouraged to pursue the idea of creating model toy fields as a business,” said Padraic.

He has received financial support and mentoring from Roscommon Enterprise Board, which has assisted with promoting the product in international markets.

Later in 2015, he found himself showcasing his creation at the National Ploughing Championships, officially launching his field toy to a national and international audience. His toy field went on to feature on the Late Late Toy Show, alongside ‘the rapping farmer’, to sell in the UK and more recently the US.

There are six field toys to choose from – all have different grass lengths, number of gates and uses.

“For example, our new toy field, the paddock field, is three fields in one, with a yellow corn field, a lush green meadow and a field which has been grazed or recently mown for hay. The toys are made in such a way that you can buy one or all six for farming fun,” said Padraic.

Since the product launch, over 15,000 model toy fields have sold in over 150 retail outlets across Ireland and the UK, he said.

Irish stockists include a wide range of independent retailers, retail chains and department stores such as: Toy Master; Toy Town; Easons; and Arnotts.

The field toys are also sold direct to customers at: www.thefield.ie. Prices range from €19.99 to €79.99.

A phenomenal Reaction

The reaction has been phenomenal, particularly in Ireland.

“There is a true affinity to land here at home and all kids at some stage love creating their own worlds. The field toy is very popular for farm obsessed kids; big and small.

“Our five-year-old daughter, Ava, has proved that the fields are also very much at home as a fairy garden, an area for a doll’s tree house or stables, a tea party or the perfect place for a dinosaur battle. We are continually amazed by the fun and imaginative ways our field toys are enjoyed and played with by all ages,” Padraic said.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have appeared on the Late Late Show Toy Show every year since our launch in 2015. This has opened the gates in terms of international recognition. Our cow from last year’s toy show even appeared on this year’s Rose of Tralee with the Laois Rose,” said Padraic.

Our field toys allow children to construct their own little worlds, learning and developing important skills through creative and imaginative play.

“The fields appeal to almost everyone. Some markets don’t quite understand the concept, but the US has embraced this new Irish product and brand wholeheartedly,” he said.

“There are great benefits to imaginative play and creativity and the move away, especially for younger kids of battery operated toys to more creative toys.”