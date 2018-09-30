How important are in-spec, well-finished beef cattle?

It is no secret that the expansion of the dairy herd has resulted in more dairy-bred beef being marketed through the factories.

With the dairy herd set to reach new heights, more and more dairy-influenced stock will be available for beef production in Ireland.

In some instances, it’s difficult to finish these animals to the correct specifications and grades. The challenges of this summer – in terms of the weather experienced – also contributed negatively to this.

In the video below, Joe Burke – Bord Bia’s livestock sector manager – compares a well-finished, in-spec bullock with a steer that graded P=.

He also outlined that the conformation of cattle has disimproved – mainly due to the quality of cattle coming from the dairy herd. Joe noted that genetics – or the bulls and cows dairy farmers are using – is the main reason behind this.

“Some are coming from the crossbred route, perhaps with a bit more Jersey. As a result of a combination of these factors, we have over 20% of beef-cross cattle out of the dairy herd that are not even reaching a confirmation of an O=,” he explained.