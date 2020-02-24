Teenager arrested in connection with livestock theft in Longford

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the theft of sheep from a farm in Co. Longford last week.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“A male in his late teens was arrested in relation to this incident.

He was detained at Granard Garda station where he remains in custody.

The man was arrested in connection with the theft of 22 ewes from the Killeen area of Longford, thought to have been taken some time between Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday night February 20.

15 cattle stolen in Laois

Meanwhile, a farmer in Co. Laois discovered that 15 of his cattle had been taken from his slatted shed last week.

The discovery was made on Monday morning, February 17.

Speaking to AgriLand, Ciaran Keegan expressed his shock and explained the incident happened within a 36-hour window from after 5:00pm on Saturday evening and early this morning, Monday, February 17.

He said: “11 of the cattle that were stolen were fit for slaughter. They were supposed to go to the factory last week.

The cattle would have been 750-800kg in weight and were all were continental bullocks.

He added: “Four store cattle were also taken.”