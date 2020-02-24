Snow/ice warning issued for the country for tomorrow

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the full country for tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, with icy patches and some snow accumulations on the way.

The warning, issued by the national meteorological office at 2:00pm this afternoon, will come into effect from 6:00am tomorrow and will remain in place until 9:00am on Wednesday.

The forecaster warns that wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches.

Some snow accumulations will also occur, Met Éireann added.

Meanwhile, the rest of today will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will range from 7° to 9°, but it will be colder in the Ulster and north Connacht with highs of only 5° or 6°.

Advertisement

It will be windy also, especially near the east coast for a time this afternoon, in fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, veering north-west.

It will turn cold in all parts tonight, with clear spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country.

The showers will become increasingly wintry as the night progresses, with a mix of hail, sleet and hill snow.

There is also a risk of thunder, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 0° to 4° are expected, with frost in sheltered spots.