Aurivo announces new appointments to 2 executive positions

Aurivo has announced two senior appointments to its executive team – namely to the positions of chief financial officer and group head of operations.

Eithne Niland will join the team in the former position, while Etienne Gerard will take on the role of head of operations. Both of these appointments will be effective from March 1 next.

Niland is a native of Co. Sligo, and joined the Aurivo finance team in 2005. She most recently worked as group financial controller.

She has a wide range of experience in business, finance and strategy. Prior to joining Aurivo, Niland qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte, and held finance roles within Grafton Group.

Niland holds a Bachelor of Commerce from National University of Ireland Galway and a Masters in Accounting from University College Dublin.

Meanwhile, Etienne Gerard, a native of Paris, joined Aurivo in 2005 as operations manager in consumer foods, overlooking the manufacturing operations of fresh milk and retail butter.

Since 2011, Gerard has been responsible for projects on transport, sustainability and risk management across the co-op, as well as having overall responsibility for Aurivo’s health and safety strategy.

Before joining Aurivo, he was a production and logistics manager with Kerry Group in the UK, Ireland and France.

Gerard studied Agriculture and Food Science in SupAgro, Montpellier, France. He has also completed an MBA with the Open University and holds a Diploma in Risk Management from the Institute of Risk Management.

“I would like to congratulate both Eithne and Etienne on their appointments and wish them every success for the future. Both will bring expertise and fresh thinking to Aurivo’s executive team,” said Donal Tierney CEO of Aurivo.

“It is hugely positive to see longstanding and committed members of the team grow and succeed within the business. I look forward to working with Eithne and Etienne and all our leadership team to continue to grow a strong sustainable co-operative for our local communities, employees and suppliers,” Tierney added.