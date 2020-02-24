‘World record price smashed’ as sheep dog sells for over €22,500

Claims have been made that the word record price for a sheep dog at an official sale have been broken over following the auction of a dog for £18,900 (€22,542).

Sold in Skipton Auction Mart, in North Yorkshire, England, the sale was held on Friday, February 21.

Taking to social media, the auctioneer company CCM Auctions Skipton Auction Mart said:

The world record price for a working sheep dog at an official sale was smashed today at Skipton Auction Mart when Northumberland shepherdess, 34-year-old Emma Gray, hit 18,000gns (£18,900) with her two-and-a-half-year-old black and white bitch, Megan.

The animal in question is described by the seller, Gray, as a “fully trained trial and work bitch”, with multiple awards under her belt, including winner of the Northumberland Championship trial, and overall winner of the Northumberland League.

Ahead of the sale, Gray said:

“Meg is a stylish, positive worker who can get any work job done but can also be geared right down for trials.”

Describing the dog as “honest as they come and a great listener”, Gray added:

She has been frequently in the money this winter and has multiple wins. She will captain Northumberland to the All England Nursery final.

“She’s a good outrunner and a pushy driver; she is good to travel on bike/trailer/pickup; she will work cattle. Meg is house-trained.

“She has bred one litter; pups are all showing on sheep and one has been retained by us,” Gray concluded.