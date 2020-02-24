World potato congress coming to Ireland in 2021

The World Potato Congress will be hosted by the Irish Potato Federation next year – from May 31 to June 3, 2021.

The congress takes place approximately every three years and this is Ireland’s first time to host the event.

The Irish Potato Federation will host the event and is made up of growers, traders, packers, seed companies and will be joined on the organising committee by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Bórd Bia, Fáilte Ireland, Teagasc and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Liam Glennon told the attendance at the National Potato Conference about the event, explaining that 1,000 delegates are expected at the event which will be held from May 31 to June 3.

Toward the end of the event attendees will also have the opportunity to visit Bórd Bia’s Bloom in the Park, which is held on the June Bank Holiday.

Advertisement

Glennon noted that the event is worth €1.6 million to the country and will provide a huge opportunity to promote Ireland and Irish food.

The vision of the World Potato Congress is: “To be the premier global potato networking organisation.”

Its mission is “to create a value chain network to lead sustainable growth and development”.

The key message is that potatoes provide healthy, wholesome, nutritious and sustainable food.