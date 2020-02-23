‘Rose View’: Agricultural land on 71ac with 140m of road frontage – to go on the block

“Rose View”, a residential farm set on circa 71ac (28.68ha) with prime agricultural land and 140m of road frontage, is currently up for grabs by public auction.

Located at Ballyscarvan, Moate, Co. Westmeath, any interested parties can get in contact with the joint selling agents, Francis Kearney of Kearney Auctioneers, or GVM Auctioneers Tullamore.

The holding is located close to Moate town; 15 minutes from Tullamore and Athlone; and less than 50 minutes from the M50.

11 paddocks

The land is laid out in 11 good-sized, well-shaped paddocks and is suitable for many farming enterprises, according to the estate agents. The lands are fully equipped for livestock farming.

The property is speckled by “magnificent beech and oak trees”, while mature hedgerows border the farm on one side while a stream encloses the land on the far end.

Moreover, included within the sale alongside the agricultural land are outbuildings, hay sheds and other farm-related buildings.

The outbuildings include traditional outhouses, a four-span “A” roof shed with an adjoining four-span lean-to. The yard also contains two dung steads and two silage pits.

In addition, the farm benefits from circa 140m of road frontage, with possible development potential subject to planning approval.

‘Heart of the farm’

The traditional, elevated five-bedroom farmhouse is approached by a mature, tree-lined avenue set in the “heart of the farm”.

The charming residence includes on the ground floor: an entrance porch; two bright reception rooms; a kitchen; a utility; a secondary bedroom; and guest WC.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Additional amenities include dual heating systems in the form of a range and an oil-fired boiler, which heat the house.

However, it is important to note that the house requires some modernisation.

Outside of the residence, the front and rear yards have a tarmacadam surface.

Want to know more?

According to the estate agents: “Rose View is so connected to nature it readily supports a wellness-based lifestyle.”

There are no entitlements being sold with this land.

This prime holding is being offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 3:00pm at the Grand Hotel, Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Further information on the property can be found online.