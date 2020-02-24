Bord Bia and DCU ‘team up’ for new masters programme

A new programme aimed at “enhancing the innovation capabilities within the Irish food, drink and horticultural sectors” has been announced today, Monday, February 24, by Bord Bia and DCU Business School.

As part of the Bord Bia Talent Academy, the ‘MSc Innovation and Insights’ programme will promote consumer-focused innovation and new product development within Ireland’s largest indigenous industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Bord Bia’s organisation and industry talent director, Michael Murphy said: “Notwithstanding record-breaking exports of €13 billion in 2019, the continued growth of the sector hinges on our ability to effectively identify and deploy insight-led strategies in the promotion of Irish food, drink and horticulture.

The Talent Academy’s partnership with DCU Business School will allow us to attract and develop world-class talent in the area of innovation and design thinking which are essential to maintain our competitive edge.

The MSc in Insights and Innovation complements our existing suite of programmes which focus on marketing, sustainability and international business and will enable us to expand the industry’s strategic capabilities as we work towards our growth targets.”

The 18-month fully-funded scholarship programme will combine academic learning with an industry placement, allowing participants to undertake hands-on innovation projects with leading Irish and international food and drink organisations.

Innovation strategy;

Design thinking;

Consumer insights;

Global brand strategy;

Consumer research. The academic component of the programme will focus on:

Participants will directly apply learnings from these modules throughout their placements within the food and drink sector.

Also commenting on the new programme, executive dean of DCU Business School, Professor Anne Sinnott, said: We are delighted to have been selected by Bord Bia to lead this world-class innovation programme specifically aimed at enhancing the innovation capability within the food, beverage and horticulture sector.

There are few companies where innovation is not right at the top of the corporate agenda and this is even more evident in the food and beverage industries where the threat of Brexit and intense competition make innovation the number one priority.

“We are delighted to partner with Bord Bia to cultivate the next generation of talent bringing specific skills in insight-driven innovation to a sector of such national importance and impact.

Call for Applications

The programme is currently seeking applications from individuals with a passion for innovation and an ambition to develop a career within the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry.

Supported by Bord Bia and industry, successful participants will receive a full scholarship and a tax free bursary of €20,000 per annum.

Individuals interested in applying can find out more information here. The closing date for applications is May 15, 2020, and programmes will start in September 2020.