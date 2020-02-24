Roadside lots offer development potential and more – to go for public auction

Harty and Co. Auctioneers is offering for sale three separate lots in Co. Waterford. The properties, located at Kilminion and Leamybrien, are part of an executor’s sale.

Lot 1 is 4.24ac (1.72ha) at Leamybrien; lot 2 is 14.5ac (5.9ha), also at Leamybrien; and lot 3 is 54ac (21.86ha) at Kilminion, Stradbally.

The public auction is set to be held on Thursday, April 2, at the Park Hotel, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

The lands are all in permanent pasture and have been rented to local farmers over the last number of years for grazing and silage. They are suitable for all agricultural purposes, according to the auctioneers.

Lots for sale

4.24ac

Lot 1, on 4.24ac, is a roadside field. It has road frontage on two sides: the first is onto the main Dungarvan to Carrick on Suir road; while the second leads to a country road.

More information on this property can be found here.

14.5ac

The second holding at Leamybrien, on 14.5ac, is currently in two fields with mains water. Part of the lands here are zoned residential in the current development plan.

Both properties at Leamybrien are on the the N25 (Cork–Waterford) road.

More information on this property can be found here.

54ac

Lastly is the circa 54ac roadside farm at Kilminion. These attractive roadside lands are in good-sized divisions.

Moreover, they are just off the main coast road from Dungarvan to Bonmahon and close to the village of Stradbally.

More information on the roadside farm can be found here.