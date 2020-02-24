Reduction sale: 60 in-calf heifers and cows to go under hammer

A suckler reduction sale consisting of 60 in-calf heifers and cows will go under the hammer at Carnaross Mart, in Co. Meath, tomorrow evening, Wednesday, February 25.

The sale – which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm – will consist of 15 in-calf Limousin heifers and 45 in-calf Limousin / Charolais-cross cows.

In addition, both the heifers and cows are said to be from top breeding bloodlines, with all cows scanned in-calf to a 5-star Limousin bull; they are due to calve from now until April 20.

A small sample of what’s on offer can be viewed in the gallery (below).

Gene Ireland bulls launched

In other news, the Gene Ireland programme was launched in autumn 2012 and was established by the ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) in conjunction with industry partners.

Again, the bulls have been selected on their potential to deliver on fertility and milk production. They have also been selected on their growth rate and conformation traits.

An array of bulls from different breeds are available, including: Shorthorn; Limousin; Aubrac; Aberdeen Angus; Simmental; Charolais; Parthenaise; Piedmontese; and Hereford.