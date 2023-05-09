The Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year Awards were presented by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue at an awards ceremony this evening (Tuesday, May 9) at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.

Ellen Vaughan is the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year for 2022.

Ellen hails from a dairy farm in Co. Meath and works part-time on the farm along with being a full-time teacher. Ellen completed the Level 6 Distance Green Cert at Teagasc, Navan, Co. Meath. The moment the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year 2022 is announced… pic.twitter.com/4MHMpk6VMt— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) May 9, 2023

Ellen also won the dairy category at this evening’s awards, one of three categories (apart from the overall Student of the Year) that the 17 nominees were battling it out for.

Laura Lynch won the drytsock category. Laura comes from Athy, Co. Kildare and completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming (Distance) at Teagasc, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Amanda Draper was the top student in the other land based enterprises category. Amanda comes from Co. Cork and has graduated with distinction on both Level 5 and Level 6 in Equestrian at Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

Congratulating the winners and acknowledging all the finalists, Minister McConalogue said: “You have worked exceptionally hard and sacrificed much to be where you are today and I commend you and your families for that effort.

“This is a proud moment for you all and everyone who has helped you in getting this far in your education and in your career,” he added.

“It is a great achievement to be selected from amongst all your peers and a proud day for you all and your families. I very much appreciate the hard work and dedication that has gone in to completing your training with Teagasc.”

The minister also confirmed that he has secured approval form the Department of Public Expenditure for Teagasc to hire 20 new education officers.

Minister McConalogue said this will enable Teagasc to increase the number of places on the Green Cert Programme from next September.

Speaking at the awards, Michael Berkery, chairperson of FBD Trust, said: “FBD is committed to supporting education in agriculture. We are delighted to continue sponsoring the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year awards this year.

“On behalf of the team at FBD, I would like to congratulate the finalists on their achievements and wish them all the very best in their future farming careers.”

Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc, congratulated the finalists and thanked her education colleagues “for their commitment and dedication”.

According to Dr. Butler, almost 4,500 students successfully completed training with Teagasc and were awarded a QQI (Quality and Qualifications Ireland) certificate in 2022.

Liam Herlihy, chairperson of Teagasc, congratulated the winners and all the 17 finalists, saying: “They and their families can be proud of their achievements, which were acknowledged and recognised in the awards.

“I wish them well in their careers. I would also like to thank FBD Insurance for their continued support for these awards and other Teagasc initiatives.”

The other finalists who just missed out tonight were:

Jathan McMahon grew up on a dairy farm in Co. Clare. He joined Gurteen College in 2020 to complete the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Dairy Herd Management);

Meghan England moved to Ireland from Australia almost six years ago to farm. Meghan wanted to learn how to farm efficiently and sustainably, so she chose to do the Green Cert in Teagasc Midleton, Co. Cork;

Tim Crowley comes from Mallow, Co. Cork and completed a Level 6 Green Cert part-time in Teagacs Macroom, Co. Cork;

Gavin McGarrigle is from Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal and completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Dairy Herd Management) in Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway;

Owain Buttimer from Rosscarbery in Co. Cork completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Dairy Herd Management) at Teagasc Clonakilty College in Co. Cork;

Ryan McGovern from Co. Cavan completed the Level 6 in Drystock Management at Teagasc Ballyhaise College in Co. Cavan;

Neil Furey farms with his parents and sisters in the area of the Blue Stack Mountains in Co. Donegal. He completed his Green Cert at Teagasc Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim;

Niall Gillespie hails from Ballina, Co. Mayo and excelled through the Green Cert course which he completed at Teagasc Ballina;

Hanna Sheerin from Co. Wicklow completed the Distance Education course in Kildalton College in 2021;

Gearoid Kennedy from Co. Kilkenny had an interest in forestry from a young age which led him to completing the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Forestry at Ballyhaise;

Prabhjit Singh was born in India and grew up on a farm with many generations before him farming the land. Prabhjit completed a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Horticulture (Nursery Stock Production) in Botanic Gardens and is now doing a Level 7 BSc in Horticulture with Botanics and SETU;

Fred Dolan is a suckler farmer in Co. Roscommon and completed the Level 5 and Level 6 Certificate in Agriculture (Green Cert) at Teagasc Roscommon;

Michael Mulry comes from Tuam, Co. Galway and completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming (Part-Time) in Teagasc Athenry;

Paul Dineen is from Co. Cork and arrived in Pallaskenry College in Co. Limerick after completing Level 5 in Clonakilty Agricultural College, Co. Cork. He went on to complete the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Mechanisation) in Pallaskenry.