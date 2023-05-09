Teagasc is currently recruiting a researcher to examine how to protect, restore and enhance biodiversity in Irish agricultural systems.

The farmland biodiversity research officer position comes with a salary scale of €37,808 to €72,999.

The position will be based at the Crops, Environment and Land Use Research Centre at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

The successful candidate will use high-quality research relevant to farm practice and policy to produce publications in peer reviewed scientific journals using existing and newly generated data.

Teagasc

This research position will be linked to the new climate centre established by Teagasc at Johnston Castle.

The centre aims to accelerate research and innovation required to bring climate and biodiversity mitigation technologies for farming to deployment stage.

Advertisement

Staff at the facility work in partnership with national and international organisations to provide independent scientific knowledge to help the agri-food sector to reach climate neutrality and enhance biodiversity restoration.

The new researcher will investigate how to conserve and protect biodiversity and restore functioning ecosystems in farmland, while also recognising the importance of economic sustainability.

According to Teagasc, applicants should have an interest in combining basic and applied research on conservation and restoration strategies that involve engagement with communities, policymakers and industry.

Researcher

Along with establishing “strong collaborative links” within Teagasc and with national and international researchers, the successful candidate will supervise, in conjunction with university partners, postgraduate students to masters and PhD level.

The researcher will also be tasked with actively pursing external funding opportunities to further resource the research programme.

Candidates must have an honours Level 8 degree in ecology, applied ecology, zoology, botany, environmental science, agricultural science or related discipline.

While a PhD is an essential requirement for this post, equivalent research experience may be deemed acceptable by Teagasc.

Advertisement

Applicants should have excellent field and laboratory skills, organisational skills, report writing, data analysis and statistical analysis.

They should also have excellent one-to-one and group communication skills to interact with farmers, students, colleagues and stakeholders.

Candidates must have a full driving licence for the position which has a standard working week of 35 hours.

The closing date for applications is midday on Friday, May 26, 2023.