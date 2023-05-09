A new report shows that 47% of agricultural workplaces were in breach of employment law last year when inspected by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The WRC annual report published today (Tuesday, May 9) shows that out of a total of 49 agricultural employers inspected during 2022, 23 were in breach of employment law.

The commission also outlined that it recovered a total of €14,416 in unpaid wages for employees in the sector as a result of its inspections.

The agriculture sector was defined in the WRC report to include forestry, fruit and vegetable farms, livestock farms including animals and poultry.

The commission highlighted in its latest annual report that it “continues to be active in the

meat sector”.

Specifically in relation to the meat processing sector there were a total of 23 employers inspected during 2022 – announced and unannounced and 18 (78%) of employers selected

for inspection were found to be in breach of employment law.

As a result of the inspections €6,078 in outstanding wages was recovered for employees.

This is an increase from the WRC report for 2021, which showed 60% of those inspected in the meat processing sector breached employment laws.

Last year five meat processing plants were inspected and no unpaid wages were recovered.

Exploitation in workplaces

The WRC also participated in the 2022 EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform

Against Criminal Threats) join days of action.

During last year’s campaign 172 inspections were carried out by the WRC during the campaign and 171 contraventions of legislation were detected.

Inspectors specifically carried out inspections throughout Ireland on employers operating

within the agricultural sector.

Overall, a total of 28 unannounced inspections were undertaken, and 17 contraventions of employment legislation were detected.

Inspections

The WRC annual report for 2022 highlights that 36 different sectors were inspected.

Nine out of the 18 (50%) in the fishing sector, seven out of the two (29%) in the veterinary and animal health sector, and four out of the four (100%) in equine activities were found in breach of employment law.

On a larger scale, 636 out of the 1,390 (46%) in the food service activities were also in breach of employment law.