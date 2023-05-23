The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) has today (Tuesday, May 23) opened for applications.

It is the seventh of 10 schemes to open under the new TAMS 3, following the launch of the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS); Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme; Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme; Organic Capital Investment Scheme; Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme (LESS); and Dairy Equipment Scheme.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “This scheme will assist tillage farmers seeking to invest in reducing inputs such as pesticides and fertilisers, maintaining soil quality through minimum cultivation techniques while supporting the maintenance of tillage as a land use in Ireland.

“Tillage farmers may also avail of relevant investments in the other TAMS 3 schemes, such as slurry storage and LESS equipment.

“The tillage sector is an important and integral component of the agri-food industry making a significant contribution to overall agricultural output. It is a sector I firmly believe in and is a sector that I want to see grow and develop further,” the minister said.

Advertisement

He added that the importance of the sector is underpinned by the Food Vision 2030 strategy and the Climate Action Plan 2023 where a target is set out to increase the area in tillage to 400,000ha by 2030.

The remaining three TAMS schemes will open on a phased basis during Tranche 1 which is expected to close on June 16.

“There is also a wide range of potato handling, planting and harvesting equipment included for the first time, with the aim of helping to develop the seed potato sector in Ireland,” the minister added.

Advertisement

TAMS tillage

According to Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the objectives of the scheme are to:

Facilitate the tillage sector to develop a targeted and precise approach focusing on environmental dividends, efficiency and growth; Improve competitiveness and contribute to the improvement of agricultural incomes.

The main investment areas for the tillage scheme are:

Grain storage;

Rainwater harvesting;

GPS machinery control;

Sprayers (GPS-controlled only);

Fertiliser spreaders (GPS-controlled only);

Minimum disturbance tillage (power take-off (PTO)-driven equipment not permitted);

Pesticide reduction;

Grain treatment equipment;

Potato harvesting equipment;

Potato haulm toppers;

Combine attachments;

Crop handling equipment;

Potato planting equipment;

Potato handling equipment;

Potato storage.

Grant aid will not be paid for secondhand materials or equipment or ex-demonstration equipment, or work carried out by contractors who do not comply with the tax clearance requirements laid down in the scheme.

Only fixed investments constructed/erected/installed on eligible land are eligible for grant aid.