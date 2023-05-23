A man has been charged in connection with an alleged fertiliser heist in Co. Limerick.

38-year-old Noel Greaney, from John Paul Terrace, Broadford, Co. Limerick appeared before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Newcastle West Court.

Detective Garda Patrick Lee gave evidence of arresting and charging Greaney with four offences.

Alleged fertiliser heist

It is alleged that Greaney stole assorted fertiliser valued at €28,680, the property of Kerry Co-op, at Glendarragh, Newcastle West on March 22, 2022.

On the same date and location, Greaney is alleged to have stolen a flatbed trailer valued at €20,000.

He is accused of making a false report and statement at Newcastle garda station on March 22, 2022.

Two days later at an unknown location, it is alleged Noel Greaney “did menace” a witness “with the intention of causing the investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with”.

Det. Garda Lee said Greaney made “no reply to any of the charges after caution”.

File for DPP

Inspector Gearoid Thompson, prosecuting, said the matter was subject to a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“DPP’s directions are for trial on indictment [which means the matter is to be dealt with in the circuit court as opposed to the district court],” Insp. Thompson said.

The garda inspector said there was no objection to bail subject to a number of conditions. Charles O’Connor, solicitor for Greaney, said they were by consent.

Greaney is to sign on every Saturday at Newcastle West garda station; reside at the given address; have no contact with any of the witnesses in the case; and be available at all times to gardaí on the phone.

The solicitor said his client works as a driver and sometimes has to stay overnight.

Judge Coolican ordered he must reside at the address given when not engaged in employment requiring overnight work.

The judge granted bail on Greaney’s own bond of €100.

Insp. Thompson said there are other persons in respect of the investigation and asked for a date in September for service of the book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted to Noel Greaney following an application from his solicitor who said his client works two days a week. Judge Coolican adjourned matters until September.