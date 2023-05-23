The supply of spring lambs has fallen by 25% or 15,500 head compared to last year, according to latest sheep kill figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

While the spring lamb supply is back, the hogget supply is up by 5%, or 41,800 head, due to a larger carryover of last year’s crop of lambs.

The overall sheep kill is up by just over 28,000 head or 3% to date this year and trade is remaining fairly positive overall from a price perspective.

Sheep trade – hoggets

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.20/kg plus a 10c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus, bringing its offering for hoggets to €7.30/kg this week. This outlet is paying up to 23kg carcass weight.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.05/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for hoggets, bringing its offering to €7.25/kg up to 23kg carcass weight.

Other outlets are quoting €7.00/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus for hoggets, bringing their price offerings to €7.15/kg up to 23kg carcass weight, consistent with last week.

Spring lamb

For spring lambs, Kildare Chilling is not quoting a price this week.

ICM is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, bringing its offering up to €7.80/kg for 20.5kg carcass weight.

Other outlets are quoting €7.65/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus up to 20.5kg carcass weight, leaving €7.80/kg on the table.

Cull ewes

Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.50/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus up to 40kg carcass weight, leaving €3.60/kg on offer for ewes here.

ICM is quoting €3.30/kg for ewes up to 45kg carcass weight, while other outlets are quoting €3.40/kg up to 46kg carcass weight.