The Irish Organic Association (IOA) has said that funding of €1 million announced yesterday (Monday, May 23) for the promotion and development of organics will boost consumer awareness.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett announced the allocation from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

According to the IOA, the funding will be used to increase consumer awareness of Irish organic food, drink and horticulture, and develop future market opportunities for the sector going forward.

Gillian Westbrook, chief executive of the IOA said: “We welcome the government’s announcement to boost consumer awareness and marketing of Irish organic produce both at home and abroad.

“The growing interest in organic production amongst Irish farmers and business is a good news story in our efforts to stimulate the sustainable development of the Irish agri-food sector.

“The funding provides a much-needed injection of investment to strategically cultivate a diverse portfolio of premium organic products and to spread the value of market gains fairly across the organic supply chain,” she added.

Advertisement

Organics allocation

The IOA said that it has been at the forefront of the organic movement in Ireland since 1982.

It said that with 40 years’ experience of inspecting, certifying and networking with organic farmers and processors, it has “placed the association in a unique position” to serve a dynamic and growing organic market.

Advertisement

Westbrook added that Irish citizens also “recognise” the environmental and climate benefits of organic production, most recently set out in the Final Report of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity, and in Irish consumers’ shopping baskets.

She claims that it is therefore “essential” that the story of Ireland’s organic produce continues to reach Irish consumers and business who are looking to source local, seasonal, healthy organic produce to feed their families, and local communities.

Local demand for Irish organic produce not only helps to support Irish farmers and business, but demonstrates brand Ireland’s clean green image, she said.