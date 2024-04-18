Country lifestyle brand, Ballybar, are hosting a coffee morning on Saturday, April 20 from 11:00a.m at the Coppenagh House farm in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Farmers and business owners are being advised to ‘Take a Break with Ballybar’, as the coffee morning is set to be filled with “conversation, coffee and a supportive atmosphere”, owner of the farm shop, Ciara Stanley said.

Stanley told Agriland that the inspiration behind organising the coffee morning stemmed from listening to customers and family about the struggles they are facing in the current conditions.

She said that the coffee morning might only end up helping one person, but it is important that people remain “mindful” to the farmers who are doing the “hard jobs, day in and day out”.

Stanley added: “If something is not done to support our local farmers, we are not going to have any local produce to support.”

As the weather is greatly affecting farmers across the country, Stanley also noted that “no matter what your daily job is, if it is dull and gloomy outside, you are automatically going to feel worse for wear”.

Coppenagh House Farm

The Coppenagh House Farm is located outside Tullow Co. Carlow and opened its doors in August 2022. The farm shop is open Fridays to Tuesdays 9:30a.m-4:00p.m, except for Sundays which is 10:00a.m to 4:00p.m.

The farm shop is owned by husband and wife, Robert and Ciara Stanley.

Speaking to Agriland, Ciara Stanley said that her husband and herself wanted to open the farm shop, as it gave them “more control” over the price they were getting paid for their own animals.

“Another reason is because, we are big advocates for supporting local produce and bridging the gap between producer and consumer,” Stanley said.

She added that the demand for the farm shop began to grow and in May 2023, they expanded the shop by taking on more food brands. Ciara Stanley with the brand ‘Ballybar’. Image source: Ciara Stanley

The couple also expanded by creating their own clothing brand, Ballybar, which can be bought from the farm shop.

The Stanley’s farm a small herd of continental suckler cows, of which, the female offspring are grass and meal fed to supply the meat for the farm shop.

They also have highland cows on the farm, but these are “more like pets”, Stanley told Agriland.