The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is currently finalising the details of a fodder support scheme for farmers impacted by flooding along the Shannon Callows.

Due to the very challenging weather conditions this summer, some farmers were unable to save fodder crops for this coming winter and this has been compounded by the continuing wet conditions throughout the autumn period.

Farmers in the Shannon Callows saw thousands of acres worth of fodder flooded during the summer, that would equate to tens of thousands of bales lost.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said:

“I recognise the acute and exceptional nature of the challenge for affected farmers and have been engaging with government colleagues in the area regarding their plight and will be confirming details of a scheme to support those affected in the coming days.”

Shannon Callows flooding

Earlier this month, Sinn Féin TD, Claire Kerrane called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for fodder support following summer flooding that took place at the Shannon Callows.

The deputy said that lands have been “absolutely devastated” by flooding this summer, putting “huge financial pressure” on farmers.

Deputy Kerrane said fodder support would help farmers in the “short-term”, but that in the longer term, “a single agency” was needed for managing the River Shannon.

Farmers affected by flooding from the River Shannon have asked for compensation after what one farmer described as “hundreds of acres” lost.

Farmer and contractor, Michael Dunning told Agriland there were “hundreds and hundreds of acres lost”.

He estimated that about 10,000 bales were lost between Shannonbridge and the Roscommon side of Athlone.

“I know one particular farmer who has lost all his land. The Shannon has pushed onto his pasture land, so he’ll have to start selling off cattle,” Dunning said.