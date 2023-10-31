The EU Nature Restoration Law will increase the risk of flooding and the impact of such events, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has claimed.

The proposed law, which is currently being negotiated by the European Commission, EU Parliament and EU Council, will set binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species.

EU countries would be expected to submit National Restoration Plans to the commission within two years of the regulation coming into force, showing how they will deliver on the targets.

INHFA

As the EU institutions move towards finalising the Nature Restoration Law, INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that debate around the controversial measure up to now has primarily focused on the impact it will have on farming and the rewetting of drained peatlands.

However, he said it is “vital that we recognise how the impacts from this law will extend well beyond the drained peatlands to include all farmers with peat soils, their wider communities and the larger urban areas in these water basins”.

“When you assess the current detail outlined in this law there is a clear requirement to restore and re-establish habitats that will impact on the ability to carry out flood mitigation measures, but critically these actions could exacerbate flooding outcomes especially on our drained peatlands that are targeted for rewetting.

“Currently, these drained peatlands are acting as a sponge in relation to flood mitigation,” Roddy said.

“In times of exceptionally high rainfall these lands absorb water and release it at a slower rate through their drainage networks.

“However, if we rewet these lands then like a sponge that is full, they will not be able to absorb any more water which will increase the flood risk in towns and communities in the immediate area and in the wider water basin,” he added.

Nature Restoration Law

The INHFA president claimed that the proposed law could further increase flood risk by reducing the impact of mitigation measures on our hills and other areas.

“The most effective and cost efficient way of reducing the impact of flooding is by implementing measures upstream.

“The development of natural flood barriers such as ponds can be critical in slowing the flow of water to give the existing river networks time to manage the increased volumes.

“Such measures are essential and should be part of an overall flood prevention strategy but the problem is, on lands subject to this law, will we be allowed to carry out such measures?” Roddy said.

The INHFA leader said that the Nature Restoration Law “must take into account the needs and concerns of the people living in the areas subject to the law and the wider areas that could also be impacted.

“In striving to protect nature we need to recognise that those living in these communities should also expect to be protected,” Roddy said.