Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow (Wednesday, November 1) with the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

A Status Yellow weather warning for rain for Kerry will be valid from 12:00p.m today (Tuesday, October 31) until 12:00p.m tomorrow, Wednesday.

Another Status Yellow warning for further rainfall associated with the storm will be in place for Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork and Waterford from 7:00p.m on Wednesday until 7:00a.m on Thursday.

The national forecaster has said that the heavy rain combined with high river levels and saturated ground conditions may lead to flooding.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Kerry and Galway will be in place from 5:00a.m until 11:00a.m on Wednesday.

The strong and very gusty westerly winds will be accompanied by squally showers, leading to to difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping.

Storm Ciarán

Met Éireann has also issued a weather advisory for the entire country due to Storm Ciarán.

It said that there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain during Tuesday and Wednesday with flooding likely in some places.

There will be more rainfall on Wednesday evening and Thursday which may cause flooding, the heaviest fall will be southern and eastern coastal parts.

The weather advisory will remain in place until 11:30p.m. on Thursday (November 2).

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, Derry which will be valid until midday today.

A second Status Yellow warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland will come into force from 9:00p.m today until 9:00a.m on Wednesday.