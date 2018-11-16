‘Superb farm and lands’ for sale in 3 lots in Co. Meath

Currently for sale on the market is Clonguiffen House and farm, comprising a total of circa 108ac. The property is located in Longwood, Co. Meath.

Coonan Property – the agents currently looking after the sale – describes it as a “superb farm and lands in a prime location on the boundary of Longwood village”.

The property is located: 1km from Longwood; 4km from Enfield; 14km from Kinnegad; 17km from Maynooth; 20km from Trim; and 50km from Dublin.

Longwood has two primary schools and a secondary school. There are a variety of amenities such as grocery stores, a post office, a bar and a GAA club.

Lots for sale

Clonguiffen House and farm is for sale in three lots. The lands are all in grass and have over 2km of road frontage. They are bounded on one side by the Blackwater River.

Lot one comprises the residence and circa 72.78ac of land. According to the agents, “the house which is in need of complete renovation is on an imposing site and would make an outstanding family home”.

The house is surrounded by mature trees and a public road passes by the lands. Part of these lands adjoin the development boundary.

Lot two includes the yard and circa 35.48ac. The farmyard consists of a lean-to with collecting facilities and a haybarn. It is adjacent to lot one. The Blackwater River is to the north side.

Lot three is the entire portfolio. The lands “have obvious future development potential”.

Additional information

Clonguiffen House and farm is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, June 27. The auction will take place in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, at 3:00pm.

The guide price is price on application. The property can be viewed via appointment through the agents.