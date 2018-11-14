8-bay colonial villa on 42ac in the heart of Wexford

Among white sandy beaches and picturesque mountains, in the heart of Co. Wexford, lies The Deeps – a 42ac plot of land and a single-storey house.

Brought to the market by Savills, it is “a secluded regency villa in a majestic setting on the banks of the River Slaney”.

The property is 3km from the main N11 Dublin to Wexford road. A 13km drive south brings you to the town of Wexford, while to the north brings you to Enniscorthy. Both are thriving towns with a large array of amenities.

However, Wexford hosts the opera festival in the National Opera House during the months of October and November.

History

The colonial villa has a historical background, having originally been built in the 1800s for the prominent MP John Edward Redmond. For the history buff, this is the great uncle of John Redmond – who led The Irish Party.

According to Savills: “The estate is believed to have historic connections with the Walker family of nearby Tykillen House, including: Colonel Charles Stephen Walker [1841-1916]; Magistrate [and] Retired Colonel of The 3rd [The King’s Own] Hussars 1911; and the Lockington family including Lieutenant-Colonel Arthur Esme Lockington RNR [1889-1962] and Major Derrick Bruce Esme Garry Lockington MBE.”

As well as this, Deeps Castle – a Norman castle – was originally built upstream and believed to have been erected in the 1300 or 1400s.

Although now in ruins, it is notable as one of the few remaining examples of a Tower House and as one of the largest ruined castles in Co. Wexford.

The Deeps

The residence is an eight-bay, single-storey-over-garden house – with a five-bay, full-height rear.

“The current owners bought The Deeps in 2001 and have lovingly restored and upgraded the property, taking great care and attention to retain the integrity of the original house and grounds,” according to the agents.

The front of the house is entered through the north.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall vaulted in the Gothic style; a music room; a drawing room; a study; a sitting room with French windows to a balcony; five bedrooms – two en-suite; and a family shower room.

Garden level (which was once the domain of the servants) comprises: a country kitchen with a Stanley range; a breakfast room; an office; a laundry room; a coat room; a wine cellar; a freezer room; a lobby; a bathroom; a boiler room; and a kennel.

There is also a side entrance and an outdoor passage which leads to a boiler house, flower room and a boot room.

Garden, outbuildings and farmland

The Deeps has the added benefit of a walled garden extending 1ac. The walled garden is sub-divided into hedged areas and contains fruit trees, an orchard, a vegetable garden, herbaceous borders, flowering plants and shrubs.

“The garden is currently home to a family of hens, ducks and geese and still retains all the characteristics associated with a 19th century pleasure garden,” commented the agents.

The land itself – comprising 42ac – lies within a ring-fenced boundary. It is split equally between productive farmland and mature woods.

The farmland is currently in grass, divided into a number of manageable fields and the fields are supplied with water and water troughs.

Commenting on this, Savills points out that “Wexford is renowned for its agricultural heritage and productive land”.

The mature woods includes a variety of specimen such as: oaks; a monkey puzzle; a cedar of Lebanon; limes; holm oaks; pines; Spanish chestnut; chestnut; copper beech; cotton trees; a pear and apple orchard; medlar; and maples.

There is a variety of wildlife to be found here.

There are a number of outhouses to the rear of the house such as a two-storey coach house, a lofted stables, an apple and cider house and a courtyard. They hold the opportunity to be converted to fit any need – subject to planning permission.

To further complement the farmyard with additional storage, the property comes with: a barn for animals – sub-divided into stalls and contains a small dairy; a cattle crush; a large hayshed; a tractor shed; and a wood store.

The Deeps is currently set at price on application.