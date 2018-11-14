‘Farming and our Future’ panel discussion in Cavan tonight

Cavan Macra na Feirme is set to host a panel discussion titled ‘Farming and our Future’ in the Cavan Crystal Hotel, tonight (Wednesday, November 14) at 8:00pm.

The event will feature three speakers who will give their perspectives on current issues that are effecting agriculture.

The event is aimed at young farmers but all are welcome to attend.

Current agriculture and rural affairs manager for Macra, Derrie Dillon, will be giving an overview on Brexit and the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Farm Business Committee chairman for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Martin Stapleton, will be outlining the facts and figures on farm succession and taxation.

InTouch feeding specialist at Alltech, Cathal Cassidy, will be giving advice on animal nutrition and outlining best practice for farmers on feeding livestock during winter housing.

Refreshments will be served after the event and for more information, contact: 086-2127066.

Queen of the Land

In other Macra news, Louise Crowley from Co. Limerick was crowned the 54th Annual Clarke Machinery Group Queen of the Land 2018 on Sunday, November 11.

The winner was chosen from among 30 “Queens” representing counties and regions from all over the country and further afield in the contest, selected for their personalities, agricultural connections and community involvement.

Louise – a dairy farmer from Limerick – is secretary of Crecora Manister Croom branch of Macra na Feirme.

Aisling O’Driscoll from Terelton Macra, representing the Muskerry region in Cork, came in second place on the night, while third place went to Roisin Lynch from Ramor Macra, Co. Cavan.

Claimed to be the largest festival in the Macra na Feirme calendar, the weekend saw young farmers flock to the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly for the event.