GLAS advance payments worth €116 million commence

Advance payments in respect of the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) for 2018 have commenced today, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

The first pay run will see over €116 million paid to over 33,000 participants under the scheme.

This payment is two weeks earlier than last year and sees an additional 7,000 participants paid in the initial tranche compared to last year.

Minister Creed said: “I am delighted that these payments have commenced ahead of schedule and that we are paying more participants than before in the first pay run.

“This payment of €116 million is also due to my securing the agreement of the EU Commission for a higher advance payment rate of 85% for 2018.

“These payments are a valuable support for farmers across Ireland and are a welcome boost to the wider rural economy.

This GLAS payment when added to the advance BPS payment and the ANC payments brings the total issued to Irish farmers in the last six weeks to some €1.1 billion.

“This is a significant boost to on-farm cash flows and once again marks Ireland at the forefront of EU member states in making advance payments on this scale.”