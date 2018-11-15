18th century Georgian house and 67ac for sale in 2 lots

Nestled in a peaceful, rural location in Slane, Co. Meath, is Newrath House and farm. Presented on 75ac of land, the plot itself is being sold in two lots.

Lot 1 is 8ac which includes Newrath House, the foaling block and paddocks. Lot 2 is 67ac of agricultural land.

Joint agents Lisney and Smith Harrington are facilitating the sale of the beautiful Georgian house and well-located lands.

The village of Slane is located to the west of the property, and contains local amenities. Slane Castle offers a bar, restaurant, wedding and music venue. As well as this, there is the Slane Whiskey Distillery.

For the horse racing enthusiast, there are local racecourses nearby in Navan and Fairyhouse. Leopardstown, Naas, Punchestown and The Curragh are all within a commutable distance.

The property is close to the N2 and N51. Additional locations to drive to include: Navan town centre (13km); Ashbourne (24km); Trim (27km); Dublin city centre (48km); Dublin airport (51km); and Belfast (123km).

Historical backdrop

Slane surrounds have been inhabited since the Neolithic era and is linked to the development of Irish Christianity. Slane village and castle dates back to the 18th century – built by the Conyngham family.

Slane Castle is situated on the River Boyne. It is downriver to a five-storey cut stone flour mill, originally built in 1766 and considered then the largest flour mill in Ireland.

Nearby is the cottage where acclaimed Word War I poet – Francis Ledwidge – grew up. It has been opened as a public museum.

Nearby is the Hill of Tara with an oval Iron Age hilltop enclosure – known as Raith na Riogh (the Fort of Kings).

Down the road is the Hill of Skreen, home to the ruined Skreen Church – which is as old as 1341.

Down along the the river Boyne is: Bru na Boinne, a Neolithic chamber tomb; Newgrange, a passage tomb dating back to 3,200 BC and is older than the pyramids; and the site of the Battle of the Boyne.

Lot 1 – Newrath House

Newrath House is a 1790 Georgian house of approximately 4,000ft². However, it was recently renovated in 2008 and a two-storey extension was added on. There is a walled garden to the rear of the residence with a water fountain.

The house is a “superbly restored and extended period residence” with “many period features and quality fixtures and fittings”, according to the agents.

The ground floor comprises: a main hall with two entrance doors and a guest WC; a family lounge with a marble fireplace; a drawing room with a marble fireplace; a dining room with a balcony over a modern staircase; a kitchen with a Lancanche range; a utility room with a Belfast sink; two bedrooms with en-suites, a wash hand basin and a bath.

The first floor comprises a landing; a summer room with a balcony and a staircase; an upper level living area – this connects to the staircase in the dining room on the ground floor; two bedrooms with a fireplace, walk-in wardrobes and en-suites; a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite; and a dressing room / bedroom with a slate fireplace.

Included in the 8ac is the oval mares block. This contains 10 large foaling boxes and a compact residential unit complete with a shower and a WC – which was originally used for staff accommodation – and a hay barn come feed barn come tack room.

There is gas-fired central heating throughout the property.

“The property is also a lovely walking amenity.”

Lot 2 – agricultural lands

The agricultural lands comprise 67ac with extensive land drainage.

There is a 22 furlong-fenced cross-country course available. As well, there is a five furlong all weather gallop with a turn gallop adjacent.

According to the joint agents: “A 2.6km bridal path to the perimeter of the property provides excellent accessibility to all the fields.”

The lands are suitable for farming on a full or part-time basis.

Lot 2 is up for auction at 3:00pm on Wednesday, December 12, at the Smith Harrington Office on: 8 Bridge St, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath. The AMV is €670,000.

Additional information

Originally, joint agents Lisney and Smith Harrington were looking for offers in the region of €1.95m for the whole 75ac; however, the decision was made to sell it in two lots.

Planning permission has been granted for a new road access to the agricultural property – the existing access will be closed.

“The property is serviced by an independent sewerage system and there is also an independent water well located to the rear of the main house,” according to the agents.

To view the property, an appointment is required through the joint agents.