Mild weekend promised but with moderate winds

This weekend will be fairly mild for this time of year, with fairly good drying conditions, but there will be some moderate breezes to remind us what month we’re in.

Generally, weekend conditions will bring slight improvements to soil conditions, after this week’s higher-than-average rainfall.

Met Eireann forecasts that today, Friday November 16, will be breezy, with the strongest winds along the Atlantic coast.

It will also turn much drier over the next few days as high pressure builds from the east, with very little rainfall over the next seven days.

The sun will make an appearance in some parts of the country – again, mainly in the west – but it won’t stick around for too long, and in general the day will remain cloudy across the country.

Today, Friday, will see scattered patches of mist and drizzle, especially in Leinster and Munster, but they’ll be isolated, and the day will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 12°to 14°.

Tonight will see slightly more mist and drizzle, interspersed with some dry spells, with unseasonably mild temperatures – lowest values will be 9° to 11° – but the breezy conditions will continue into tomorrow.

As for tomorrow, Saturday, it will be much the same as today – breezy, mainly dry, but with the odd, well-scattered spell of mist and drizzle.

Tomorrow will see some bright or sunny spells breaking out in some parts of the country, but as with today, they’ll be short-lived.

Temperatures will hit 11° to 13° in some areas, offset by fresh, south-easterly winds.

In terms of the further outlook, Sunday looks set to be cooler, especially along the Leinster coast and in south Munster.

This is a result of a cold easterly flow which will continue into next week, but Sunday will still see the occasional spell of good sunshine.

Sunday night will see temperatures drop noticeably, with lowest values of 2°to 5°, and ground frost in some places.