Goats’ milk recalled over E. coli fears

All batches of ‘Goldsmith Goats Raw Goats Milk’ have been recalled by the company amid fears of E. coli, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The recall comes following the detection of Escherichia coli O157 vt1 in a batch – use-by of November 18 – prompting all batches to be recalled.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in premises which sold the implicated raw goats’ milk advising customers to return or dispose of all bottles.

Anyone that has consumed the product and feels unwell should contact their doctor, the FSAI urges.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, crisp company Walkers revealed that it is recalling batches of its ‘Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Crisps’ due to incorrect labelling.

Wheat is indicated in the ingredients list but it is not emphasised correctly on the product label, according to the FSAI.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat (gluten).

The affected batches include all 40g packs with a best-before date up to and including January 29, 2019.

Prohibition order served on Kerry butchers

In other FSAI news, the authority served one prohibition order under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on a butchers last week.

The business in question was Sheahan Butchers of Church Street, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry, with the order affecting all meat and foodstuffs stored in a walk-in freezer on the premises.