Dairygold backs Irish Cancer Society as ‘pink partner’

Dairygold Co-operative, together with seven other Irish companies, have joined forces with the Irish Cancer Society as official ‘Pink Partners’ for 2018.

Pink Partners are companies who have pledged to donate proceeds from their products and services in support of breast cancer patients and their families.

As part of Dairygold’s ‘Wrap It Pink’ campaign, now in its fourth year, farmers nationwide were encouraged to wrap their silage bales in pink over the summer.

Pink wrap was available from Dairygold’s network of retail stores, ‘Co-Op Superstores’, across Munster and nationwide via their online store.

The co-operative made a donation for each bale of pink wrap that was purchased.

Dairygold head of retail, John O’Carroll, said: “We are once again overwhelmed with the level of support for our ‘Wrap It Pink’ campaign.

Pink has become the new black in silage fields across Ireland and, through our involvement, we are realising our mission to raise awareness of cancer in rural Ireland, while also raising much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

“We are delighted to continue to support breast cancer awareness during the month of October by hosting ‘Cups Against Cancer’ coffee mornings in our network of stores across Munster.”

Each year, over 3,100 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland.

Money raised by the Pink Partners will fund vital information and support services including the society’s Cancer Nurseline and Daffodil Centres.

Leading Irish businesswoman Norah Casey, who had her own breast cancer scare, announced the names of Irish companies preparing to “go pink” this October to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Centra;

Boots;

ghd;

Inglot;

The Little Greene Paint Company;

Henry Schein Ireland LTD;

CPL fuels. Other companies joining the fight against breast cancer alongside Dairygold Co-Operative include:

Encouraging women to regularly examine their breasts so they can identify any changes, Casey urged anyone worried about breast cancer to seek support from the Irish Cancer Society.

“Money raised by the Pink Partners this October will help ensure the Society’s support services can continue to support women who have breast cancer, or anyone who has a concern about cancer.

“Get to know what’s normal for you, and if you have any worries contact the Nurseline on: 1800-200-700 or drop into a local Daffodil Centre.