Creed to discuss Budget 2019 before agriculture committee

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, is set to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee to discuss Budget 2019.

The committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Tuesday, October 2) and it will focus on the upcoming budget’s priorities for 2019.

Commenting on the meeting, the chair of committee – Fine Gael TD Pat Deering – said: “The upcoming budget needs to address the significant issues facing farmers, including Brexit, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations and increased access to funding to offset the many challenges facing the sector.

“Tomorrow’s meeting is an important one, as it gives the committee the opportunity to engage directly with the minister on his priorities for Budget 2019.

With the possibility of the Irish agri-food sector’s largest trading partner leaving the EU in 2019, the budget must be robust and ready to meet the many challenges likely to face farmers, fishermen and exporters alike.

“Being prepared is of vital importance and must be a key priority in the months ahead. Among the key issues will be the need for appropriate supports to be put in place for the farming and fishing communities.

“In particular, the establishment of a Brexit loan scheme for both communities – similar to the one currently in place for businesses – will be vital if they are to be prepared for the possible implications that Brexit could bring,” deputy Deering said.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 3:30pm in Leinster House tomorrow.