Record year for JCB as sales turnover jumps by 28%

JCB set new records for turnover and machine sales in 2017 as global markets continued to rebound strongly during the year, the company announced today.

The Staffordshire-based construction and agricultural machinery maker revealed that its sales turnover in 2017 rose by almost 28% to £3.35 billion (€3.76 billion), up from £2.62 billion (€2.94 billion) in 2016.

Meanwhile machine sales increased to 75,693 – up from 66,011 the previous year.

Earnings on an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) basis rose by almost 19% to £341 million (€383 million), up from £287 million (€322 million) in 2016.

Since 1975, JCB’s average return on investment has been over 30%, the machinery firm claims.

500 JCBs a day

The market rebound has continued strongly in 2018 which has pushed JCB global production levels to a record level of 500 machines per day, it was added.

Commenting on the news, JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: “2017 was a very strong year for JCB during which we outpaced the market and set new sales records.

“While the global market grew by over 21% last year, JCB’s sales increased by almost 28%.

This growth drove demand across all of JCB’s product ranges, in particular for Loadall telescopic handlers, where we are now investing in increased global production capacity.

Also speaking, JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “The continued growth in global markets in 2018 has seen JCB production rates reach their highest in our history.

“Employment levels across our plants are also at record highs and we now employ more than 15,000 people.”

JCB has 22 factories around the world, including 11 in the UK; JCB’s UK plants now employ 7,600 people.