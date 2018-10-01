40% drop in ’tillage TAMS’ applications this year

This year saw the number of applications to the tillage section of TAMS (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme) drop by almost 40%.

The number of tillage applications under the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme also dropped – declining by 24%.

The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme opened in March 2017. In that year, 593 applications were made under the Tillage Investment Scheme and 97 were made under the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.

In 2018 so far, 352 applications have been made under the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme and 74 have been made in the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.

Three applications were made under the Organic Scheme in both 2017 and 2018.

That’s a total of 693 applications in 2017 and 429 applications in 2018 – a total drop of 38%.

Advertisement

Most popular investments

The most popular investment so far has been minimum disturbance tillage equipment. 665 applications have been made for this type of equipment.

Sprayers are the second most popular choice. A total of 374 sprayers have been applied for.

GPS machinery control is third on the list, as 251,226 farmers have applied for fertiliser spreaders.

Cambridge rollers and furrow presses have also proved popular, with a total of 224 applications made for these items.

The most popular items show a shift in mindset towards more environmentally-friendly soil cultivation practices, as well as machinery that contribute to more efficient use of pesticides and that ties in with integrated pest management strategies on farms.