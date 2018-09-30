Cow and calves killed in farm arson attack

A cow and two calves died in a farm shed fire which is thought to have been set alight deliberately during the week in Co. Fermanagh.

The Police Service of NorthernIreland (PSNI) confirmed that detectives are investigating the arson attack at the Fermanagh premises.

The fire is believed to have been started on Wednesday night last, with a quantity of machinery also destroyed in the flames.

Speaking about the incident, detective constable Linda Strawbridge said: “The blaze at a large shed on Killsmullen Road in Tedd is understood to have broken out at around 10:30pm on September 26.

The shed housed a cow and two calves and contained high-value farm equipment including tractors. Sadly the animals died as a result of the fire and the equipment was completely destroyed.

“The Fire Service has now determined that the fire was started deliberately and the matter has been passed to police.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area at around the time the fire was discovered or who may have any information that could assist us, to please call 101, quoting reference number 329 28/09/18.”

Cause of Meath farm fire probed

Meanwhile, in the south, members of An Garda Siochana are investigating the cause of a recent farm fire in Co. Meath, according to local radio station LMFM.

The fire reportedly occurred last Sunday night, September 23, in the Ardbracken area.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at approximately 10:30pm, LMFM added.

It is suspected that bales of hay and a shed were set on fire. A technical examination of the scene was expected to be carried out last Monday, September 24.