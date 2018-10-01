Glanbia MD Siobhan Talbot joins CRH board of directors

Group managing director of Glanbia Siobhan Talbot was one of two non-executive directors appointed to the board of CRH today (Monday, October 1).

Mary Rhinehart was also appointed to the CRH bord, and will join with immediate effect, while Talbot will join with effect from December 1, 2018.

Rhinehart is chairman, CEO and president of Johns Manville Corporation, a US construction materials company.

Talbot has been group managing director of Glanbia since 2013. She has been a member of the Glanbia board since 2009 and was previously finance director, a role which encompassed responsibility for Glanbia’s strategic planning.

Prior to joining Glanbia, she worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dublin and Sydney.

Talbot is a director of the Irish Business Employers Confederation (IBEC).

She is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and graduated from University College Dublin with a Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Professional Accounting.

Talbot crowned ‘Business Person of the Year 2018’

Back in May, Talbot was crowned the Irish Times ‘Business Person of the Year’ for 2018.

Talbot picked up the accolade at the inaugural gala awards ceremony held in Dublin’s Mansion House on May 9, where An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was a guest of honour.