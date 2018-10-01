Minister Cannon joins Cavan in ruling out greenway CPOs

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon has recently said that he is ruling out Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) in purchasing lands for greenways.

The news comes as a recent statement from Cavan County Council said: “There are no plans to use Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) to develop greenways in Co. Cavan.”

Commenting on the minister’s confirmation, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) National Environment chairman Thomas Cooney has described recent comments made by Minister Cannon about greenways as a “real step forward by Government, in the development of a co-design collaborative approach to the development of recreational routes”.

Cooney said: “When Minister Cannon said ‘CPOs are out the window’ he could not have been clearer regarding the Government’s position for greenway development.

This position must also be adopted by Minister Griffin for the proposed South Kerry greenway project, where the local authority has ignored the National Greenway Strategy and lodged a planning application.

“By doing this it may have actually jeopardised future funding for this important greenway project.”

Cooney also highlighted that recreational routes, such as greenways, have an important role to play for the development of the rural economy.

The recently-announced National Greenways Strategy by Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin requires local authorities to adopt “a consultative and proactive manner”, according to Cooney.

The chairman added that the local authorities must be sensitive to the needs of the potentially affected landowners.

“They must maximise the support and goodwill of farmers towards the proposed greenway and ensure their manner is in line with an agreed code of practice.