Pregnant ewe skinned and butchered in field

A farmer made the grisly discovery of one of his ewes skinned and butchered in a field yesterday morning (Sunday, September 30).

Taking place in Co. Antrim, the pregnant ewe had its throat cut and legs removed, according to the farmer in question.

In a statement posted on social media, the owner of the sheep said: “Some time during the early hours of Sunday, September 30, one of our heavily-pregnant ewes had its throat cut, skinned and four legs removed in the field in Kilrea.

How anyone could do this to an animal is beyond me – someone knew what they were doing, as this wasn’t a five-minute job.

Noting that the discovery “wasn’t a pretty sight to come across”, the farmer explained that wire in the field was broken and that the rest of his ewes are badly shaken after the ordeal.

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that officers received a report of the remains of a badly-mutilated sheep being found in the Bann Road area of Kilrea on Sunday, September 30.