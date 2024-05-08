Just hours after being put up, an election billboard for a European Parliament election candidate has gone missing in Co. Waterford today (Wednesday, May 8).

Eddie Punch, who is aiming for a seat for the Ireland South constituency in the European Parliament elections, told Agriland that he was “disappointed” and “surprised” when an election billboard posted by a roadside in Co. Waterford went missing soon after it was put up early this morning.

In a social media post, Punch, who is a former general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), stated that the billboard, which was placed on the Dunmore Road in Co. Waterford, only “lasted a few hours” before it “disappeared”. My election billboard on Waterford Dunmore Road. Lasted a few hours and then….disappeared. Somebody must be getting worried I’m gonna get elected…. pic.twitter.com/Psl33QBER4— Eddie Punch (@EddiePunch) May 8, 2024

Punch told Agriland that the campaign has a “limited budget,” and that it will not “pollute every town and city with posters on every lamppost”.

“We’re just trying to have strategic billboards in each county,” he added.

Today is the first day that candidates can legally erect such posters and billboards, as the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien confirmed that candidates can only erect posters from May 8, 2024, which is 30 days before the polling date.

There is a requirement for candidates to remove all posters within seven days of the poll.

Last week, Punch announced he has joined Independent Ireland and will run as a candidate for that party in the elections.

Commenting on his alignment to the new party, Punch said: “Joining Independent Ireland is a crucial step in strengthening our collective voice in Brussels, ensuring our diverse needs are addressed effectively.”

Party leader and Cork South-West TD Michael Collins welcomed Punch to the party, saying that his “extensive experience and profound understanding of local and European issues are exactly what Ireland South needs for effective representation in the European Parliament”.

The party said that Punch has a “deep knowledge” of Brussels, and has first-hand experience in negotiating with the European Commission and MEPs on behalf of the farming and rural communities.

In his ICSA role, he has represented farmers on many consultative committees of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), including the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Brexit consultative committees.

He is from Cratloe, Co. Clare, and runs a suckler and beef farm.