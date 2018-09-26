Dairygold reveals ‘highest cereal prices since 2012’ for 2018

Dairygold has finalised its 2018 cereal prices following a harvest which has been completed two weeks earlier than normal.

The prices for 2018 are the highest paid by Dairygold since 2012 and are over 40% higher than last year, fully reflecting current market dynamics, according to the co-operative.

A highlight of this year’s harvest was the quality of the grain received by Dairygold which was “excellent across all quality parameters”.

In a statement, the company said Dairygold is committed to maximising the use of native Irish cereals across its range of feedstuffs and is demonstrating its support for, and commitment to its cereal growers by paying leading prices.

Dairygold has also promoted the growing of beans in recent years and in 2018 led the way in promoting catch cropping as a potential additional source of income for tillage farmers.

Advertisement

The barley, wheat, oats and malting barley prices are inclusive of premiums based on minimum purchase terms, according to the co-op.

This follows hot on the heels of Glanbia, which announced its cereal prices on Monday (September 24).

The company announced its member-only and non-member cereal prices, along with details of the 2018 Grain Trading Bonus.

As was the case last year, Glanbia will pay a member-only price to its shareholders and a non-member price to non-shareholders.