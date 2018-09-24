Glanbia announces grain prices for 2018

It’s the moment grain farmers have been waiting for. Glanbia has announced its grain prices for 2018 this evening (Monday, September 24).

Whether it’s merely a coincidence or not, the majority of merchants across the country do not set their grain prices until Glanbia has finalised its price. In keeping with this trend, most merchants have not yet released this season’s harvest price.

Some grain merchants have paid certain sums on account; the balance can only be paid when final prices have been set. As was the case last year, Glanbia will pay a member-only price to its shareholders and a non-member price to non-shareholders.

Glanbia member-only prices (€/t): Advertisement Feed barley – 205;

Malting barley – 237;

Contracted winter barley – 215;

Feed wheat – 205;

Equine (oats) – 215;

Standard food-grade oats – 231

Gluten-free oats – 245;

Un-contracted feed oats – 200;

Oilseed rape – 356;

Feed beans – 237.

Glanbia non-member prices (€/t): Feed barley – 193;

Malting barley – 225;

Contracted winter barley – 203;

Feed wheat – 193;

Equine (oats) – 203;

Standard food-grade oats – 219;

Gluten-free oats – 233;

Un-contracted feed oats – 188;

Oilseed rape – 344;

Feed beans – 225.

This price includes an extra €2/t co-op bonus to all members, which was approved by the co-op board today. This is in addition to the 2018 Glanbia Co-op Grain Trading Bonus Scheme under which members can achieve a bonus of up to €10/t based on their level of qualifying inputs purchased.

Glanbia transport arrangements

At the beginning of the season Glanbia stated: “The base price for green grain will be centred on delivery from a distance of up to 15km and will include a premium payment of €3/t.”

2017 prices