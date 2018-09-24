Entries to the National Dairy Innovation Awards welcomed

Entries to the 2018 National Dairy Innovation Awards – which are run in conjunction with the National Dairy Show – are now being welcomed.

The National Dairy Show will take place at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork on Saturday, October 20.

According to the organisers, the award aims to reward a new product or service – which has been launched in the past 12 months – that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Last year, the overall award went to the start-up company Dairy Geyser.

According to its website, Dairy Geyser is “a versatile water-heating system which offers dry-steam sterilisation and instant dairy hot water”.

Advertisement 2017 – Dairy Geyser;

2016 – True North Technologies Ltd, Grasshopper;

2015 – Devennish Nutrition, Mag 12;

2014 – Alanya, HerdInsights;

2013 – SlurrySafe;

2012 – Suirway Automation, GSM Fence Controller. Previous overall winners include:

As well as an overall winner, there will be gold and silver awards in three individual sections – scientific, technology and engineering.

For more information regarding the awards, judging criteria and competition rules, applicants are advised to email: [email protected].

Those interested in applying are being encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible, but by no later than Friday, October 5.