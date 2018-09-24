Changing of the guard at AgriArgo as Winnett takes the reins

AgriArgo UK Ltd – the distributor of Landini, McCormick and Valpadana tractors in the UK and Ireland – has announced the appointment of Adrian Winnett as its new general manager.

Winnett succeeds Ray Spinks, who has stepped down from the role after 40 years working in the farm equipment industry.

Adrian Winnett is no stranger to the Argo Tractors product line, having worked as Landini sales manager for seven years.

Following this, he joined the UK arm of implement manufacturer Amazone, where he was appointed general manager in 2009 and then managing director in 2014.

He started his career in the family’s Northamptonshire-based farm machinery dealership, which held the Landini tractor franchise, before joining the Landini sales operation in Britain.

Simeone Morra, corporate business director of Argo Tractors, said: “Adrian brings invaluable experience of managing a successful agricultural equipment distribution company, which combined with his knowledge of our business and the Landini product range, will be a great asset.

“We welcome him back to the Argo Tractors family.”

Winnett, who is married with two children, commented on his appointment.

“I’m very pleased to have this opportunity to work with Argo Tractors again and a product line that has been transformed while I’ve been working elsewhere.

We face turbulent times in the agricultural machinery industry, with cost, staffing and competition pressures, and also with restructuring in the dealer sector as some manufacturers go ‘full-line’ in the hope of securing more business from their dealerships.

Argo is taking a different path, he said, continuing to specialise in producing tractors for all sectors, and “promoting and supporting independent dealerships free to decide on the products they sell”.

“I’m looking forward to steering the AgriArgo business and encouraging more farmers and contractors to consider a Landini or McCormick for their next tractor.”

Commenting on Ray Spinks’ decision to step down, Morra said: “Ray has experienced many roles with us in manufacturing, sales and management, and he was pivotal in the re-introduction of the McCormick brand back in 2001.

“For the past 10 years, he has dedicated his knowledge and experience to the running of AgriArgo UK Ltd and he now deserves some well-earned downtime.

On behalf of the Morra family and Argo Tractors, we thank Ray for his contribution and dedication over the years and wish him well for the future.