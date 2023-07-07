The Summer Sizzler sale took place on Saturday (July 1) with some elite genetics on offer and a top price of 17,000gns achieved.

This is the third time the sale has taken place and this year, there were 53 lots from 25 vendors on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, auctioner Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions said that a very large crowd turned out for the Summer Sizzler Sale.

At the sale, cows and heifers in milk averaged 8,800gns, while the 34 maiden heifers and heifer calves averaged 4,108.80gns.

The average achieved by the 43 lots that were sold at the sale was 4,226.78gns.

Petton LB Anna

The sale got off to a fast start with the sale-topping price of 17,000gns achieved by Lot 1: Petton LB Anna ET *RC (VG89-3YR-Max Score).

Sired by Stone-Front Artist and a daughter of the US legend KHW Regiment Apple Red (EX96-USA), this second-lactation cow was Honourable Mention All-Britain Heifer in Milk 2021. Lot 1: Petton LB Anna ET

Image: Summer Sizzler

She recently won second Junior Cow in Milk at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Association (RUAS) Balmoral Show for her consignors Mark Henry, David Simpson and Rory Timlin.

After what was described by Taaffe as “spirited bidding”, she was sold to a syndicate of Messrs Haffey (Glasson), Messrs Richardson (Annaghmore) and Ciaran McGurgan.

Carrowcroft Lambda Cinnamon

The second-highest price went to Lot 37 from GT & AM Patton selling at 11,200gns; Carrowcroft Lambda Cinnamon ET, born December 2022 from an embryo imported from the US. Lot 37: Carrowcroft Lambda Cinnamon ET, sold for 11,200gns

Image: Summer Sizzler

She was sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda and out of Kings-Ransom Kroy Climax ET (EX94-2E-USA)(EX95-MS) who completes eleven generations of (EX) cows from the famous Roxy family.

Climax gave 18,007kg of milk at 5.30% fat and 3.70% protein in her third lactation.

Her gran-dam is the famous Kings-Ransom MG Cleavage ET (EX95-3E-USA)(EX97-MS).

Cinnamon was secured by Tom, Rhona and James Kelly for the Monamore herd in Co. Louth.

Duckett Parfect Heidi

The third-highest price of the sale went to Lot 49, which was sold by Tom, Rhona and James Kelly to Willsbro Holsteins from Cornwall in England.

This is a first-choice heifer calf to be born in November, sired by Cherry-Lily Zip Luster-P.

These pregnancies result from embryos imported from the US out of Duckett Parfect Heidi ET, sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect and a full sister to the artificial insemination (AI) sire Duckett Pfct Has It All ET.

The gran-dam is S-S-I Doc Have It All (EX96-USA)(EX97-MS) who was sold at auction in the US in 2022 for $1.925 million with a package of pregnancies.

Summer Sizzler

The next highest price was for Lot 48, the youngest live heifer to sell on the night.

This heifer, born on April 2, was consigned by Slatabogie Holsteins and sold for 8,200gns, and purchased by a Co. Antrim breeder. Lookout Altitude Beautygirl Red, dam of Lot 48

This heifer, Slatabogie Spirit Beautygirl Red, was sired by GEN NH Spirit Red and out of Lookout Altitude Beautygirl Red (VG89-3YR-Max Score) who is a full sister to Lookout Burning It Up Red ET (VG87-2YR), All-Canadian R&W Junior Cow 2022.

Her gran-dam is the famous Garay Awesome Beauty ET (VG88-2YR-CAN) who won All-American Jnr 2Yr in 2018.

Luck-E Altitude America Red

Selling at 7,000gns was Lot 50, the first-choice heifer calf consigned by Kevin and Alison Lawrie, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

The choice of the heifer calves to be born in January 2024 were sired by mixed flush of Siemers Hanan Hanx-P and Blondin Alpha *RC.

Their dam, Luck-E Altitude America Red (VG87-2YR), had recently been awarded Exhibitor Bred Champion at the Royal Highland Show.

The first choice was purchased by Slatabogie Holsteins.

Slatabogie Willows Avina Red 2 ET and SBG Parfect Carlin ET

Two heifers sold at 6,800gns: Lots 33 and 34.

The first, from Slatabogie Holsteins, was Lot 33, Slatabogie Willows Avina Red 2 ET, born November 2022 and sired by Blondin Willows-P Red. Lot 33: Slatabogie Willows Avina Red 2 ET, sold for 6,800gns

This red and white heifer is backed by eleven generations VG/EX from the famous KHW Regiment Apple Red (EX96-USA) family and was secured by Stephen Innes, Morayshire, Scotland.

Lot 34, SBG Parfect Carlin ET, was born in November 2022 and sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect and out of SBG Solution Carlin ET (VG87-2YR). Lot 34 was sold by SBG Holsteins. Lot 34: SBG Parfect Carlin ET, sold for 6,800gns

Image: Summer Sizzler

Her gran-dam is the outstanding Boghill Glamour Hurricane Carlin D ET (EX94-23*), and the buyer here was Messrs Lawrie, Lanark, Scotland.

Boghill Glamour Ranger M Carlin C ET

Another heifer finding a new home across the water was Lot 28, Boghill Glamour Ranger M Carlin C ET *RC, born in November 2022 and consigned by Boghill Glamour Holsteins.

This heifer was sired by Koepon OH Ranger Red has Genomic TPI+2917 and had attracted embryo contract interest from Sweden. Lot 28: Boghill Glamour Ranger M Carlin C ET *RC, sold for 6,500gns

She sold for 6,500gns to RV & JH Wooldridge, Stonehouse, Gloucester, England.

Damm Mostragee Atlanticway VIP Frisky ET

One pedigree Jersey heifer was offered for sale and she attracted great interest, selling at 5,100gns to Sheila Yates, East Logan, Scotland.

Lot 41, Damm Mostragee Atlanticway VIP Frisky ET, was born January 2023 from embryos imported from Canada. Lot 41: Damm Mostragee Atlanticway VIP Frisky ET, sold for 5,100gns

Image: Summer Sizzler

Her three immediate dams are all classified (EX) and all three generations had been Nominated All-Canadian.

Frisky was sired by River Valley Venus VIP and her gran-dam was sister to the famous MB Lucky Lady Feliz Navidad (EX93-USA) who won Champion World Dairy Expo 2018.