A Co. Wicklow dairy farmer has personally told the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue that a reduction in the nitrates derogation could result in his farm losing 13 cows.

According to Jack Keenan from Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, 65 cows are currently milked on his farm and if 13 cows are lost from the herd it could result in a reduction in his income of €40,040/year.

The 30 year old had previously planned to become an engineer but gave up his studies to return home and farm.

Keenan farms alongside his father Donal and they recently completed a large investment project which involved a new cubicle shed, slurry storage and milking parlour installed.

He told Agriland that this investment was completed to ensure that the farm would remain in the future and that it met all the regulations.

According to Keenan, their business plan for the farm was based on expanding the herd to 80 cows to cover the cost of the major investment project on the farm.

Advertisement

Speaking directly to Minister McConalogue yesterday (Tuesday, July 4) at Moorepark, Keenan underlined that any change to the nitrates derogation would have an immediate impact on his farm.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has identified areas where farms will likely have to reduce their application rate of organic manure nitrogen (N) from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha following a review of water quality required under the Nitrates Directive.

The EPA report has been submitted to the European Commission.

Keenan asked the minister yesterday how he would feel if someone was to tell him that his salary was to be reduced.

“That’s a very good wage and if you’re doing your job at the top of your game would you like to lose €40,000 of your wage,” he said.

“We are going to have to rent more land, because I am not going to get another job elsewhere.”

“We have a business plan with AIB to get to 80 cows and we now can’t get to 80 cows. We are going backwards.

Advertisement

“How is that going to viable for me going forward, I am 30 years of age – with plans for a family in the future, where am I meant to go?” he asked the minister. Minister Charlie McConalogue speaking at Moorepark yesterday July 4

Speaking at Moorepark, Minister McConalogue told Keenan that he is conscious of the challenges faced by farmers operating between 220-250kg of organic N/ha.

He said: “It speaks to absolute importance of all of us working long term to ensure that derogation is maintained.

“We see the pressure in the system, with the risk of going from 250kg to 220kg the concern and anxiety for farmers and the real potential impact on farm incomes and the impact it is having on land prices.”

Farmers and farm organisations have expressed serious concerns over the recent EPA report which will potentially see many parts of the country have the derogation stocking rate reduced from 250kg of organic N/ha to 220kg of organic N/ha.

According to Teagasc this could reduce farm profitability by 29% in some scenarios.