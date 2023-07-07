Iveragh Co-Op Mart in Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry, hosted its first of this year’s autumn-born weanling sales on Tuesday (July 4) with over 350 weanling bulls and heifers on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Iveragh Co-Op Mart manager Mike Kissane said the trade “kicked off to a great start” with a 97% clearance of the 292 weanling bulls and 77 weanling heifers on offer.

“There was a great offering of quality Limousin and Charolais weanlings at the sale with a majority of U-grade weanlings on offer,” he said. Mart manager Mike Kissane (left) pictured with the champion weanling bull weighing 460kg. The August 2022-born bull sold for €1,650 or €3.59/kg The champion weanling heifer was an October 2022-born heifer weighing 385kg. The heifer sold for €1,370 or €3.56/kg

Commenting on the prices achieved, Kissane said: “Weanling prices in general were ranging from €3.00-3.50/kg for bulls with only a few plainer calves selling under the €3.00/kg mark.

“The heifer trade ranged in price from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg depending on quality with a few exceptional lots making more.

“The heavy weanlings were a great trade and there appeared to be no discount on the price per kg for the heavy calf. Pen of 421kg August 2022-born bulls sold for €1,460/head or €3.47/kg July 2022-born Charolais weanling bulls (back) with an average weight of 561kg sold for €1,650/head or €2.93/kg 425kg August 2022-born Charolais weanling bull sold for €1,420 or €3.34/kg Pen of 435kg July 2022-born weanling bulls sold for €1,510/head or €3.47/kg Pen of 490kg August 2022-born weanling bulls sold for €1,660/head or €3.39/kg Pen of 366kg August 2022-born weanling bulls sold for €1,200/head or €3.28/kg

“The champion lot of weanling heifers in the sale was a bunch of 265kg October 2022-born heifers that sold for €890/head or €3.36/kg.

“There was a great mix of buyers at the ring with feedlot, export and farmer buyers present,” he said.

“The heavy calves were bought by feedlots and farmers specialising in finishing young bulls (over 420kg) while the lighter calves 300–400kg were bought by farmers to graze on as steers.”